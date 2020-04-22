African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Shares Up 21.1%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price shot up 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, 475,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 291,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

