AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$251,262.62 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.73 per share, with a total value of C$251,262.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,824,472.92.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$251,007.68.

On Wednesday, April 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 63,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.52 per share, with a total value of C$223,367.60.

On Monday, April 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 66,800 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$244,401.16.

On Thursday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,778 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$251,476.71.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

