AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Trading Down 1.1%

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, 406 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

