Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and traded as low as $12.42. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

