Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.75-3.15 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIN opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

