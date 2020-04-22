Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

