Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 251.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

