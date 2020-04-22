Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

