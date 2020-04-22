Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

