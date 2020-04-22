Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

