AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Acquires 650,000 Shares

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

Shares of ASX:AMA opened at A$0.36 ($0.25) on Wednesday. AMA Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

