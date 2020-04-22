Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 250.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,969.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,880.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.