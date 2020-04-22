Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,969.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,880.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

