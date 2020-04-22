American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

American Woodmark stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115,469 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

