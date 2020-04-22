AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch Sells 5,262 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 344,468 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

