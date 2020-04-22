Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.