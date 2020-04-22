Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $11,018,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.81.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

