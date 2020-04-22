Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

