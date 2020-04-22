Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 669.67

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 667.44 ($8.78).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

BA stock opened at GBX 526.20 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 528.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.78. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

