Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 99,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,596.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 63,457 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

