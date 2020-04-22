Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

