ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.