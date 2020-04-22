Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AM opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

