Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.