Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 819.64 ($10.78).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 756.40 ($9.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 729.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 847.73. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

