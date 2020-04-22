Apergy (NYSE:APY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.12.

NYSE:APY opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 97.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

