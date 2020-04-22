Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

