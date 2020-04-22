Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.