Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADM stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

