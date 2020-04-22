Arrow Financial Corp Sells 696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.