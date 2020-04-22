Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,665,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

