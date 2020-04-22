Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $170.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 117,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.