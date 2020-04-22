Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $201.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

ASND stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

