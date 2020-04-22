ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASGN were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in ASGN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

