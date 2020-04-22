AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

