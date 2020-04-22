Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

