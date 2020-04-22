Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,702 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.