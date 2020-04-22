Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,939 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

