Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,531 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

WAL opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

