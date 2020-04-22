Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 905 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $92,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,023,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.