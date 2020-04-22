Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $463,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 588,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,489. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

