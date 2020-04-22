Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,928. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,001,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

