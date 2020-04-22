Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.44. Aytu Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

