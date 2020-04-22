AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti reduced their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

