B. Riley Upgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Neutral

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

