BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

