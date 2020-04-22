Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.99), 689,027 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $427.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.40.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Somerville acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,103.39). Also, insider Kevin Troup acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,465.93).

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.