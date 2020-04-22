BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William O. Johnstone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $16,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

