BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.15

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.40. BANCO BRADESCO/S shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,938 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

