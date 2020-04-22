Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.56 Million Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.95% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

